Rigo Central schools embrace rugby union

Students from four Central Rigo schools received awareness and training to get them oriented into the game which is uncommon among the young people from Central Province.

‘Get Into Rugby’ Development Officer for Papua New Guinea Rugby Football Union for the Rigo District school, Karo Vui who is the man behind the training of students said his primary role is to educate school kids how to play rugby 7s, as it is a new sporting cord to the district.

He said, previously he visited primary and high schools in Rigo Coast for talent identification and now slowly moving into Central Rigo. Through this program a female student from Rigo Coast was selected to play in the under 18 World Cup curtain-raiser representing PNG.

“I believe this program helps to develop school kids in their social well-being. I am slowly moving into the Rigo Central Cluster schools which are soccer league and netball dominated area,” said Vui.

The four schools included in the Central Rigo district cluster are Gomore, Daumagini Ruatoka and Saroa Kina Primary Schools.

There will be an inter school carnival at the end of this term and students from different schools will for the first time take part in challenging each other in different sports now including rugby union.