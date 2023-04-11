Remembering Bea Ovia - Weightlifting Legacy

Bea was a proud representative of Papua New Guinea, having competed at various international competitions such as the Nanjing 2014 Youth Olympic Games, Glasgow 2014 Commonwealth Games, and the 2015 Commonwealth Games in Samoa.

Among her accomplishments, Bea's most notable representation of Team PNG was at the Samoa 2015 Commonwealth Games, where she achieved an impressive 4th place finish in the Women's 48kg category, narrowly missing out on a Bronze medal.

Her total weight of 123kg placed her just behind the athletes from Wales, Sri Lanka, and Australia. Although she had the same total weight as the Australian athlete, she weighed slightly heavier and missed out on the medal.

The PNG Weightlifting community, as well as her family and friends, are in mourning and we extend our deepest sympathies to them during this difficult time.

Bea's contributions to the sport of weightlifting in Papua New Guinea will always be remembered and her legacy will continue to inspire future generations of athletes.