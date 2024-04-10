Real Madrid 3-3 Manchester City: All square after epic first leg

Real Madrid and Manchester City drew an extraordinary first leg at the Santiago Bernabéu in a UEFA Champions League quarter-final full of drama, quality and goals.

Real coach Carlo Ancelotti's 200th Champions League match is not one the Italian will forget in a hurry as a pulsating, scintillating encounter more than lived up to the lofty pre-match expectations.

The game got off to an remarkable start, City midfielder Bernardo Silva scoring against Real Madrid for a third successive season as he caught out goalkeeper Andriy Lunin with a clever free-kick after only two minutes to stun the Bernabéu into silence.

Just ten minutes later, though, Madrid were level, Eduardo Camavinga's effort from outside the box taking a wicked deflection off City defender Rúben Dias to wrongfoot Stefan Ortega.

That gave the hosts momentum, and two minutes after equalising they took the lead, Rodrygo running onto Vinícius Júnior's delightful pass and poking a shot through Stefan Ortega's legs with the help of a touch off Manuel Akanji.

There was no let-up in the action in the second half, both teams missing chances before City's talented young midfielder Phil Foden collected a John Stones pass and unleashed a delightful curling shot into the top corner for his fifth goal in his last six Champions League appearances to level at 2-2.

Five minutes later Joško Gvardiol chose the perfect time to score his first-ever City goal, crashing an unstoppable long-range strike inside Lunin's left-hand upright.

But just when it looked like City would be taking an advantage back to Manchester, Federico Valverde met a Vinícius Júnior cross with a stunning low volley to take the roof off the Bernabéu.

In the end there was nothing to choose between the teams, with football the real winner in this most entertaining of games. Fans will now be counting down the days for the return in Manchester on 17 April.

Click here to read original article

Story by UEFA