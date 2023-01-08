Pukpuks duo role model

Sabatha and Volu took local club, Bialla Suaras to participate in the recently held Rookie 7s tournament in Port Moresby last month which was a first time experience and an eye opener for the village boys.

The boys who are currently in Bialla for this weekend’s Inaugural Satellite 7s also conducted rugby clinics for local teams participating in the tournament. The rugby clinics were done to create awareness on the dynamics and values of the game that can provide a pathway for the youths to excel and represent their district, province and country as a whole. But more so, to use the game as a tool to change the mindset and behavior of the youths to be more disciplined and become good citizens in their respective communities.

Bialla Suaras RFU Club Chairman Andrew Solomon is the main driver behind the establishment of the club that initiated the staging of the inaugural of the Suaras Satellites 7s which concluded today with the finals at Matililiu Bialla Village.

Solomon said Bialla also has its share of law and order issues but with such initiative they hope it will reduce the impact of such activities.

He has shown he has the heart for the young boys and girls especially in the East Nakanai area.