Polye supports PNGOC on Rugby 9s omission

Instead, he supports the call in the hope of instilling discipline in the sporting codes in the country.

Polye made this comment at the press conference in Port Moresby on September 11th, 2023 to clear the air with PNG Rugby League management and fans following the concern raised as to why the Rugby 9s was axed from participating at the Pacific Games.

"I have taken some time to consult all the key stakeholders including PNG Rugby Football League (PNGRFL), PNG Sports Foundation (PNGSF), PONGOC and others and come to a conclusion that PNGRFL has not complied with PNGOC Justification Committee where all sports including rugby league are required to go through.

"Rugby 9s did not sign [the] selection policy, submit [the] final squad to PNGOC Justification Committee for endorsement and didn’t participate in the two mandatory screening and fitness tests.

"I therefore endorsed the decision of the PNG Olympic Committee to not allow the PNG Rugby 9s team to participate in the coming Pacific Games in Solomon Islands in November this year," said Polye.

Apart from Rugby 9s, the sports of Judo and Sailing also faced the axe after failing to meet the required benchmark and justification deadlines and criteria

Polye said he is observing similar behaviour in other sports and he cannot condone such slackness, substandard work practices, ill-discipline and lack of focus to be compliant. This will be a lesson for all the sports to comply with the necessary requirements that a put forward to be followed.

The Minister for Sports is urging all the sporting codes in the country to practice good governance, transparency and compliance to promote sports and avoid similar incidents in future events.