PNG’s Boxing Team Triumphs at Sol2023 XVII Pacific Games

Among the shining stars of this remarkable achievement is Landa Thunder, also known as Liranda Kidu, whose roots trace back to PNG's boxing legend, the late Martin Beni. Emerging from humble beginnings, Landa Thunder's journey to success is underscored by an unwavering support system, with her father and coach Mortel Kidu playing a pivotal role.

In her debut match at the 2023 Pacific Games, Landa Thunder made history by clinching her first-ever gold medal in the women's 81kg event. The proud granddaughter of Martin Beni showcased incredible skill and determination in a sensational bout against New Caledonia's Ismaela Motuku, leaving an indelible mark on the international boxing stage.

Landa Thunder's victory not only brings honour to her team but also adds a glorious chapter to her family's boxing legacy and the entire nation of Papua New Guinea. The PNG Boxing team, collectively displaying exceptional prowess and sportsmanship, has undoubtedly made the country proud on this prestigious Pacific Games platform.

As the cheering echoes of success reverberate, the spirit of Martin Beni lives on through the remarkable achievements of his granddaughter and the entire PNG Boxing team.