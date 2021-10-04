PNGRU New Management

Governor Parkop assured fellow newly-elected Board of the Union that he will support the new executive and its affiliates. Part of that support includes the aim to get the PNG Pukpuks and Palais 7s into the next Olympics.

Governor Parkop shared these sentiments at a dinner he hosted recently in his capacity as Patron of the PNGRU.

The Governor said, “It (rugby union) has done wonders for Fiji both in terms of promoting the code, using the games as a platform to promote a positive pathway for young men and women, and also promoting their country in all aspects.”

On Saturday 25 September, 17 PNGRU affiliates elected a new board comprising of. Paul Siwi was voted President, and Vice President is Andy Ani (East New Britain Union).

Board of Governors members are Cybele Druma and Norrie Kepsin, and Committee Member is Mathilda Tigilai (President of Alotau Rugby Union).

Noting the many differences that have affected the code in the past, Governor Parkop called on everyone to work together, building bridges and to always remember that the game is more important than anyone.

Minister for Housing and Urbanization Justin Tkatchenko attended the dinner as well

He complimented Governor Parkop’s commitment to rugby union, committing his support to the code as well.

“Rugby union has suffered for the last nearly ten years because of some personal egos but we must know that sport is bigger than all of us. This sport has a huge future ahead of us. We are all here now to take it to the next level,” he said.

President Siwi thanked NCD Governor Parkop for his leadership and accepting the role of Patron.

“I believe we now have a good management team in place that will work together and be the change to take the code to the next level,” said Siwi.

Siwi said he will work with his executives on plans to reclassify rugby union so that the sport is played throughout the length and breadth of the country.