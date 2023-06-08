PNGRFL get cars under 5-year deal

The sponsorship is supported by three of WRC PNGs leading brands – Boroko Motors, Globe and National No1.

When announcing the partnership with WR Carpenters, PNG Rugby Football League CEO, Stanley Hondina, highlighted the long-standing partnership both parties have had. This is a benefit of this long standing relationship.

Hondina said, “WR Carpenter is not new to Rugby League in PNG. They have supported us (in) the past and we acknowledge their contribution to rugby league and nation building as a whole.

“This five (5) year partnership will allow us to deliver our plans nationwide, and provide the WR Carpenter Group, through its different companies, branding opportunities nationwide through the game of rugby league.”

The presentation of vehicles signifies the commencement of relationship between the two parties as they look to work together in the years to come.

WR Carpenters representative Michael Townsely said, “On behalf of our Board and Management, we’re happy to partner again with the PNGRFL and continue our support for rugby league.

“Rugby league is entering an exciting time, and we’re glad to be a part of that journey through this 5- year partnership.”