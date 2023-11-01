PNGOC Seeks Government Support

This request comes as National Federations display varying degrees of compliance with levy fee payments, a critical funding source for Team PNG's participation in the upcoming Pacific Games.

In November 2022, PNGOC invoiced National Federations for athlete and official levies, providing a full year to secure these necessary funds. The PNGOC set a final deadline for levy payments on September 27th, covering all 21 games sports.

As of now, only five sports - Boxing, Netball, Swimming, Tennis, and Va’a - have fully paid their levies, while six sports have covered only 20% to 50% of their dues. Regrettably, eight sports have not contributed any fees at all, putting the participation of many athletes and the success of Team PNG in jeopardy.

Ryan Pini, Chairperson of the PNG Athletes Commission, has underscored a pressing issue - the burden of raising these levies primarily falls on the shoulders of the National Federation Executives, not the athletes. Pini emphasized that athletes should not be expected to contribute more than 40% (K800) of the levy fee.

Pini said the absence of the Government Grant, which has historically played a crucial role in funding Team PNG's extensive budget, has raised significant concerns this year.

Sir John Dawanincura, President of PNGOC, stressed the gravity of the situation, stating that "The Pacific Games is not just a major sporting event; it's a celebration of our national talent and spirit. With Team PNG's departure scheduled for Monday, 13th November, the absence of Government funding would not only be a devastating blow to the morale of our athletes and officials but also to our nation's medal prospects."

“Without this critical support, PNGOC may have to consider reducing the team's size after the November 6th levy extension deadline, potentially dashing the hopes of numerous dedicated athletes and diminishing the nation's medal prospects.”

As Team PNG's departure is scheduled for Monday, 13th November, time is of the essence. The Government is being urged to provide the necessary assistance to Team PNG, consisting of 41 teams across 21 sports, including men's, women's, mixed, and para teams. This funding is more than a financial investment; it's an investment in the nation's athletes, national pride, and cultural legacy.