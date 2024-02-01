PNGNRLC hosts workshop for franchise managers

The Papua New Guinea National Rugby League Competition (PNGNRLC) specifically designed the conference to provide the clubs with the greatest opportunities to prepare for the season start on 13 April.

The managers will have the opportunity to work directly with the PNG NRLC team in addressing some management challenges emanating from the past couple of seasons and ensuring compliance and governance of the game are being professionally done at their clubs level.

Day one of the conference was facilitated by former NRL referee and now PNGRFL Competition Manager Tony Archer.

The conference has three focus groups - the Franchise Managers, the Head Coaches and the Medical Trainers.

PNGNRLC General Manager Leith Isaac said the timing of this conference is important, as it allows a greater opportunity in early preseason to work together closely with all clubs to lift standards in player safety, governance, compliance, player development and coaching education in pursuit to improve professionalism.

When giving an update of the status of the 12 participating franchise teams for 2024, Isaac confirmed about 85% of the franchises are ready and on track with their preseason training programs. He said ideally this year, they were able to release the master draw early which allowed the teams to plan and align their training program early.

Chief Executive Officer of PNGRFL, Stanley Hondina, explained that the game’s administration is committed to seeing those involved in rugby league be given the best opportunity to grow and develop. It is their obligation to provide the tools, expertise and create the right environment for that and this conference is one example where they are utilising the leading experts from Australia and within PNGRFL system to deliver ‘best practice’, supporting the delivery of one of the pillars of ‘Club Professionalism’ as captured in the PNG NRLC Strategic Plan.