PNG trio on QRL Trial

The match up scheduled for Saturday would certainly generate a lot of interest from the PNG community in and around the great state of Queensland

There will be no love lost when Capras trio Zev John, Bob Tenza and Khaia Ross Junior face off with fellow PNG Dolphins Jeremiah Simbiken, Judah Rimbu and Steven Numambo.

Bulky Western Highlander and Hela Wigmen product Ross Junior is set to make an impression playing at the QRL level when he debuts for Capras alongside fellow Papua New Guineans John and Tenza who have been at the Capras system for the past two seasons.

Capras have had a strong connection with PNG since the days of Nixon Putt, MacKenzie Yei, Samuel Yegip and Jedidiah Simbiken.

Meanwhile, the Wayne Bennet-coached NRL Dolphins side would also feature their own PNG flavour in Simbiken, Rimbu and Numambo who are also primed to make an impression for selection to the NRL squad