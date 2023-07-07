PNG trio off to Commonwealth Youth Games

Judy Mitchel, Suaire Goiye and Christina Moiyang, all taking part in athletics, were selected by the PNG Olympic committee earlier this year after consideration by the Justification Committee.

They will travel with Coach Subul Babo.

Mitchel was outstanding at the 2022 PNG Air National Championships in Port Moresby where she won both the 100m and 200m in the Under 18 division despite being eligible for the U16 division at that time.

Sixteen-year-old Simbu lass, Moiyang, has a lot of experience at the national level. She took on the tracks in 2020 as a 13-year-old long distance runner, winning the 1500m in the U16 division at the National championships. She was placed second to 2019 Pacific Game representative Monica Kalua in the U18 3000m. She also won the Open 5000m.

And Goiye, also from Simbu, was identified only last year. She made an impression during the Junior long distance training camp at the National Sports Institute in January.

The athletes fly out to Gold Coast, Australia next week for a lead up competition followed by a two week training camp before joining up with Team PNG on August 1st for the journey to Port of Spain, Trinidad.