PNG Names PM’s XIII Squad

PNGRFL Chief Executive Officer, Stanley Hondina said the PM’s XIII concept is aimed at using rugby league to drive social awareness messages.
“This year we will see the introduction of the Australian school boys and girls taking on our junior Kumuls and Orchids, thanks to the Australian Government, through the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade, and the NRL,” stated Hondina.
Nine players from the Hunters have been named in the squad with sole player, Gary James from the Digicel ExxonMobil Cup competition, selected from the Enga Mioks side.
“We congratulate all the players and the coaching staff on their selections and wish them all the best when they take the field next weekend.
The PM’s XIII side is:
- Treigh Stewart
- Robert Derby
- Rodrick Tai
- Zac Laybutt
- Nene Macdonald
- Gary James
- Kyle Laybutt
- Epel Kapinias
- Judah Rimbu
- Valentine Richard
- Nixon Putt
- Jerimiah Simbiken
- Cruise Ten
- Morea Morea
- Junior Rop
- Tommy Moidei
- Seal Kalo
- Benji Kott
Coach: Justin Holbrook