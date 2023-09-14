PNG Names PM’s XIII Squad

PNGRFL Chief Executive Officer, Stanley Hondina said the PM’s XIII concept is aimed at using rugby league to drive social awareness messages.

“This year we will see the introduction of the Australian school boys and girls taking on our junior Kumuls and Orchids, thanks to the Australian Government, through the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade, and the NRL,” stated Hondina.

Nine players from the Hunters have been named in the squad with sole player, Gary James from the Digicel ExxonMobil Cup competition, selected from the Enga Mioks side.

“We congratulate all the players and the coaching staff on their selections and wish them all the best when they take the field next weekend.

The PM’s XIII side is:

Treigh Stewart

Robert Derby

Rodrick Tai

Zac Laybutt

Nene Macdonald

Gary James

Kyle Laybutt

Epel Kapinias

Judah Rimbu

Valentine Richard

Nixon Putt

Jerimiah Simbiken

Cruise Ten

Morea Morea

Junior Rop

Tommy Moidei

Seal Kalo

Benji Kott

Coach: Justin Holbrook