PNG Hunters To Visit Lihir Mine

The trip, sponsored by Newcrest Mining, will be a first for the Hunters, presenting an opportunity to visit one of the world’s largest tier-one gold mining operations. The Hunters are on bye the following weekend.

Whilst at Lihir the team will tour the geothermally active mine site and processing plant, witness a blasting operation at the mine pit and meet the workforce.

The Hunters will also participate in safety and leadership sessions with the workforce and the Lihir Rugby Football League Association, and run on-field coaching sessions with local students.

PNG Hunters Chief Executive Officer, Scott Barker and coach Stanley Tepend will travel to Lihir with the team. Barker said the SP PNG Hunters are grateful for the support provided by Newcrest Mining over the last 18 months and are delighted to be partnered with such a reputable brand in Papua New Guinea.

He said this week is a wonderful opportunity for two iconic Papua New Guinean organisations to come together and grow their partnership thus thank Newcrest Mining for the invitation and look forward to working closely together into the future.

Newcrest is proud to be a gold partner sponsor of the PNG Hunters in 2023. This partnership follows the company’s support last year to help enable the team to return home for their first home match after two and half years away in Australia due to COVID-19 pandemic.

Newcrest Country Manager, Stanley Komunt said visits like this are rare, providing opportunities for meaningful engagements and new experiences. They are excited about it and thank the PNG Hunters for accepting our invitation to visit our people and local talent despite their busy schedule.

The Hunters trip to Lihir reflects our ongoing commitment to supporting PNG Government’s priority to strengthen sports as part of integral human development,” he added.