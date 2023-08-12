PNG Boxing Gearing up for Pacific Games

The event is expected to see national representative boxers squaring up to book a spot in the national team to represent Papua New Guinea at the Pacific Games in the Solomon Islands in November.

PNG Boxing national team coach, Mark Keto, said the team has been in training, having two sessions per day for five days. With enough training, they will fight each other in trial bouts for selections.

Coach Mark is looking to pick enough fighters because of the new structure put in place where fighters taking part in the Pacific Games will not appear in the Olympic Qualifier and vice versa. Therefore, he is looking forward to selecting enough fighters for both events.

Coach Mark added that only one or two fighters will be participating from outside the national squad. Otherwise, all the fighters will be coming from the national team camp.