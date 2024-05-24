PNG Boxers battle for tickets to Paris Olympics

The participants in the Boxing Qualifying tournament include male boxers; John Ume, Kendu Steven and Allan Oaike, and female boxer Sheila Yama. Ume will bout in 63.5kg, Oaike in 51kg, Steven 71kg, and Yama in the 66kg weight division.

According to PNG Boxing National Team Assistant Coach, Peter Morrison, preparation has been great for team PNG since they arrived in Bangkok and are anticipating a great boxing campaign when the tournament kicks off.

“We are preparing well. It’s a tense atmosphere to be honest with all boxers looking over their shoulders at potential opponents etc. Our PNG team are in good head space and are ready perform.”

He further said the training facilities are busy with participating teams squeezing in for their final training and preparations before the tournament commences on 24 May.

Morrison further said the competition there is of world class with the best athletes competing. It will be a steep competition for PNG Boxers. But he has confidence in the team that they can do well in the qualifying tournament.

The boxers will know their opponents before the event commences, as the official draws will be released tonight. They are ready to give their all in this tournament and secure themselves spots in the Olympics Games in Paris, France in July - August.

Meanwhile, amongst all four boxers, only John Ume has a taste of Fighting at Olympics Games. He fought in Tokyo Olympic Games in Japan in 2021. Others would have to give their best to secure themselves a first appearance in the Olympic Games.