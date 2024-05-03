PNG Basketball sees an increase in membership

Chief Executive Officer of Basketball Federation, Miskus Lepan said they have gone a step further to attracted Basketball Associations to affiliate to the mother body. He praised the international bodies for the assistance in the cause.

Lepan added that the support from the Australian Defense Force Sports (ADF) and FIBA in facilitating the Level 0 Start Coaching and officiating workshop has helped them reach the outcome.

"We had support from the ADF and FIBA in facilitating the Level 0 Start Coaching and officiating workshop, representation at the national and international level, build relationships, foster communities, create culture, and not to mention, having good governance and leadership at the executive board. It was an all-around approach to reach this outcome,” said Lepan.

He further said compared to previous years there is a significant growth in numbers with thirty-four Basketball Associations affiliated throughout the country this year.

The registered Basketball Associations (BA) include: Aiyura BA, Alotau BA, Arro BA, Daru BA, EMK BA, Enga BA, Epare Koare BA, Gerehu BA, Goroka BA, Imbouggu BA, Kavieng Amateur and Kavieng BA, Kearu, Kewabu BA, Kikori Urban BA, Kokopo City BA, Kumapi BA, Lae BA, Kalwaharu BA, Madang Town BA, Mare BA, Momohobo BA, Mt. Hagen BA, NBL, Northern Mainland Basketball League (BL), National Souths BL, NSBL Super League, PMBL, PNG BL, POMBA, POMWBL, Port Moresby Elite Basketball, UPNG BA, and Walium BA.

The PNG Basketball Federation is poised to elevate the game in PNG and looks forward to collaborating closely with its member associations.

As she looks to further develop the sport in the country, the PNG Basketball Federation acknowledges, FIBA Oceania, the Papua New Guinea Olympic Committee, the Papua New Guinea Sports Foundation, and the Australian Government for their continuous assistance through the Team Up Programme.