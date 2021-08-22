PMSA Preseason RD2

In the men’s A league division, Collingwood FC took on the Valley Striker in a very strong match. Both teams defended well in the first half of the match. It was nil all at half time.

In the second half both teams maintained defense well at the goal mouth each way. They drew a nil-all result at the final whistle.

In the women’s A league match, Tufi United took on the New Look Boas. The slow and quiet match saw the time pick up quickly as both teams challenged to get the ball in the goalmouth. Having played, no goals were recorded when half time came around.

Back from break, Tufi United got lucky with a goal through Chrislyn Tasari.

New Look Boas tried their best to equalize but Tifi United maintained defense well throughout the rest of the match, to win 1-nil at fulltime.

Today’s matches will see U17, U18 and U19 men and women take the field.

PMSA has three more rounds before its preseason competition ends, and the start to proper season begins.