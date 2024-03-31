PC Ravens Out, 4 In Finals Showdown

The men from Lae City registered three straight wins in the group stage, topping their pool, but couldn’t go past the Young Guns in the Cup quarterfinals at Bava Park, Port Moresby.

The Young Guns were included in the cup quarterfinals replacing the defending champions, Bialla Suaras, who were initially slated for the cup quarterfinals. Young Guns won three of its Group matches while Bialla Suaras, two from three. The Young Guns were given the nod due to points differential.

Making their way into cup finals, the Young Guns made the most out of their opportunity holding off the much experienced and high-flying PC Ravens to book a spot in the Cup Semi-Finals

The Young Guns take on the Kimbe 15 City Pirates of West New Britain Province in the major semifinal match. The winner in this match proceeds to the grand final.

While this is an interesting semifinal setup, the even more exciting one is the last year (2023) NiuPower Sports Tok Rugby 7s Cup Runners Up, Gerehu Natives and AROB Black Orchids. The Natives are in the folds taking on the AROB Black Orchids of the Autonomous Region of Bougainville, who are no stranger to this event having won the 2022 NiuPower Sports Tok Rugby Sevens Tournament.

The 2024 New Power Sport Tok Rugby Sevens Tournament concludes today, 31 March, with the grand final. The finals take place at the Sir John Guise Stadium.