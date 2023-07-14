Pawa face off with Brothers in Grand final

The main event in the A grade between Pawa and United Brothers is shaping to be a blockbuster with the Brethren after disposing off Gazelle last week look set to give minor premiers Pawa a good run for the money when they hit the diamond on Sunday.

Pawa coming off a bye last week have had a solid season and taking out the minor premiership honors. They have been very consistent all facets of their game, in terms of batting and fielding but that will be put the test when they face the might of Brothers who are in equally good form and ready for the big showdown.

President of Port Moresby softball men’s softball Isikel Tovia said it’s been a challenge getting the interest and clubs back to the diamonds after the covid-19. He thanked everyone for their perseverance and commitment to getting the competition back on.

He said after 10 weeks of the competition including the semi-finals, they are now looking forward to the grand finale this weekend. Following the senior men’s grand final, the liklik junior softball competition will resume at the end of the season.

Meanwhile the President said the Port Moresby Men’s Team for the Makasa Invitational softball tournament in Indonesia have been hard at training with only a month left before they travel in September.