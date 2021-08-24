Outstanding Performance Pays

Wamdi was awarded the man of the match against the Rabaul Gurias in the elimination round on Sunday in Port Moresby and the previous weekend. His exceptional performance for the Tumbes earned him these awards.

He was grateful for the opportunity and thanked his teammates for the infield support.

As the man of the match of the elimination round Wamdi said: “I want to thank the sponsors, PNGNRL, PNGNRLC, my family and supporters who are always there to cheer me up. If it was not for my team and how well we played, this would have not been possible.

“It’s all our hard work on field and I want to thank my coach and I look forward to playing in the semifinal next weekend.”

Coach Baundo Aba said the played starting performing only towards the back end of the competition. I am happy and hope we keep the momentum going into the finals.

“As for Valentine he deserved the man of the man, he was nominated in our last game and it just goes to show how much of an effort he has put into the game and all the other players in the team,” said Aba.