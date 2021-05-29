Olam applauds SP Sports Awards

The SP Sports Awards will be held tomorrow night at the Crown Hotel in Port Moresby.

Olam is one of the three finalists named in the Sportsman Of The Year category apart from two other finalists, PNG Olympic weightlifter Morea Baru and Norman Vanua, PNG Cricket representative.

“It’s a great initiative set by SP Brewery in recognizing especially young Papua New Guinean athletes. It is my first time to be nominated for the awards and its great news for whoever that wins it,” Olam said.

He said being nominated as a finalist means a lot to him as it only speaks volume of his performance and recognition as an international rugby league player.

Chairperson for the SP Sports Awards Selection Panel, Warwick Vele, said: “Being nominated is an achievement as it demonstrates recognition by the sporting community and public at large.

“There can only be three finalists for each category and one final winner but to make it to the final list is something everyone can be proud of because they are all outstanding sportsmen and women in their own rights.”

Nominations were received from around Papua New Guinea and three finalists were chosen for each of the 12 categories on offer in this year’s awards.

Meanwhile, in Sportswoman Of The Year category, the three finalists are Abigail Tere-Apisah (Tennis), Rellie Kaputin (Athletics) and Dika Toua (Weightlifting).