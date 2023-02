Hekari with a win under their belt, after taking out the first play off 2-1 in Lae last week will have their work cut out for them, knowing the Lae city boys are on a mission to stop them from advancing.

The match is set to kick off at 3pm today with a bumper crowd expected with tight security provided.

PNGFA National Competition Manager, Ahmjad Tekwie said the game will again go down to the wire wish both teams all the best.