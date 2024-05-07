Premier soccer league set to kick off

The matches will be played respectively in Lae and Port Moresby over two weekends, May 11 and May 18, 2024.

The preseason is a prelude to the main season giving the clubs the opportunity to assess their opponents and on the same token enable the clubs to finalise their squads for the PSL season.

It also allows the coaches to finalise their teams and for clubs to arrange the payment of affiliation and registration fees.

Paul Isorua from the PNGFA Competition Department confirmed two weekends of pre-season while the season proper starts on May 25. Isorua reminded all the franchise owners to submit their payment of K150,000 as soon as possible.

So far, only four clubs; FC Komara, Highlands United FC, Hekari United FC have paid their fees while Port Moresby Strikers, Lae City FC, Lae City Dwellers FC, FC Morobe Wawens have yet to pay their required registrations fee.

PNGFA Competition Department clarified that all participating clubs from last year will be given the opportunity to stake their position unless they said otherwise.

There is only one spot available following the withdrawal of Madang FC due to financial difficulties.

PNGFA General Secretary/CEO Gordon Manub confirmed that preference will give to the participating clubs from last year.

Four franchise clubs have expressed interest to field their team but currently only one team Admiralty Island FC from Manus has submitted its Expression of Interest (EOI) for the only available spot.

PNGFA Secretariat also confirmed that a PNSL Compliance Workshop is planned to be hosted next week for all franchise managers whereby awareness of the Competition Regulations, Format and Rules of the Game shall be made known to all participating clubs.

Meanwhile, the start of the National Youth Soccer League for both Under 17 Boys and Under 17 Girls is being deferred to June 1st, 2024, due to recent changes regulated by the PNGFA Executive Meeting that must be properly compiled and regulated by all interested Member Associations in the country.