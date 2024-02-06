Nine escapees on the run in South B’ville

The escape has sparked concerns about public safety, with police urging vigilance and caution among residents.

According to Buin Police Station Commander, Inspector John Popui, the escapees managed to remove the doors to their cells, prompting a widespread search operation.

Inspector Popui urged residents to report any sightings or information regarding the escapees, emphasizing the importance of cooperation with law enforcement agencies.

He stressed that while the overall law and order situation in the region remains stable, it is crucial for communities to refrain from taking matters into their own hands and instead rely on the authorities for resolution.

Inspector Popui reiterated the commitment of law enforcement to ensuring the safety and security of the community and urged the escapees to surrender themselves to the authorities peacefully.

The incident serves as a reminder of the ongoing challenges faced by law enforcement in maintaining order, underscoring the need for continued cooperation between authorities and communities in South Bougainville.

Residents are urged to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities to the police.