Morea in, despite injury

Morea is currently nursing an ankle injury that he sustained in his international debut in October against the Australia Prime Minister’s 13 side.

The fan favourite ran onto the field in his international debut with many expectations, which included bringing a much-needed attacking power to the backline. His presence was short-lived.

In the meantime, newly appointed Hunters Head Coach Paul Aiton said the inclusion of Douzen Hoyato from Goroka Lahanis and Sanny Wabo, who have had some game time with the Hunters, would fill in the void.

SP PNG Hunters CEO Scott Barker is confident Morea will be ready in the first quarter of the QRL Hostplus 2024 season. Barker said Morea is getting much-needed support from the SP PNG Hunters Management.