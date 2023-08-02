Moiyang to lead Team PNG at Games

Moiyang is slated to compete in the 800m, 1500m, and 3000m events at the Games.

She started to make her mark in the athletics arena when she won the 1500m Under 16 race at the 2020 National Championships. And she has continued to show her mettle ever since. Despite missing the 2021 National Championships, she excelled at the Highlands Momase Regional Championships, taking top honours in the Open 3000m and 5000m races.

With the support of Athletics PNG, she showcased her prowess at the 2022 National Championships, sweeping the board in the open 5000m, Under 18 3000m and Under 16 1500m events.

Christine’s commitment, discipline, and self-motivation have earned her not just accolades but the respect of her peers and mentors. She has shown immense potential, with her parents offering her a year-long hiatus from full-time studies to pursue her passion and open doors for long-term opportunities.

Team PNG's Chef de Mission, Iammo Launa, stated: "Being a flag bearer signifies leadership on and off the field, and is a source of pride and joy for the individual. We couldn't be happier for Christina."

Team PNG, consisting of six athletes across Athletics and Swimming, will arrive in Trinidad and Tobago on August 3, having left from Brisbane, Australia, on August 1.

The team is scheduled to return home on August 13, 2023.