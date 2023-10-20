Moana to match Orchids

Moana young gun Chantay Kiria-Ratu will return to the international stage a household name after leading a breakout season in the Gold Coast and is set to be reunited alongside Sharks star Kiana Takairangi and Raiders powerhouse prop Kerehitina Matua.

With five players named to make their Moana debut, the Cook Islands are set to unveil plenty of fresh faces and new talent as they look to make a statement on the international stage after missing last year's World Cup finals.

Meanwhile, the return of Orchids captain Elsie Albert from injury provides a huge boost for Ben Jeffries’ side, with the Parramatta forward leading a starting pack that includes Cowboys NRLW players Essay Banu and Jessikah Reeves.

Versatile Raider Ua Ravu will play in the halves alongside the experienced Sera Koroi.

After both playing in the centres against the Australia Prime Minister’s XIII last month, Shellie Long and Belinda Gwasamun have retained their spots, with Freda Waula moving to the wing to make way for Latoniya Norris-Addo at fullback.

The Orchids will be hoping to avenge last month's heavy defeat to the Jillaroos in the Prime Minister’s XIII and celebrate a win in front of arguably the most passionate fans in the Pacific Championships.