Mioks eye minor premiership

Before the competition proceeds to the top six semi-finals series on the weekend of 13th August, 2023, Mioks make a clear stamp as competition leaders.

After round 14 Mioks have recorded 13 wins and a draw accumulating to 21 points on the overall points table.

They are 6 points clear of second placed Lae Snax Tigers (21 points), followed by defending premiers Kroton Hela Wigmen on third spot (20 points), ENB Agmark Gurias (18), PRK Mendi Muruks (15) and Bintangor Goroka Lahanis (15) bringing up the top 6.

Below the cut off mark are Gas Resources Centra Dabaris in 7th place (13) points, while Moni Plus NCDC Vipers and Gulf Isou are on 11 points apiece.

The crossover matches will continue for the next two weeks before the finals.