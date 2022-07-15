Mead Speaks On Leaving NRL

During an interview with Mead, the rugby player shared that he is planning to finish up with the NRL Brisbane Broncos this year.

“I’m leading towards finishing up this year, my love for the game isn’t as strong as it used to be. I think it is going to be my last year have not made a final decision yet.

“But I’m more excited about what’s next then continuously run onto the rugby field. I prefer now to peel some oranges on the side line and run out some water bottles for the players on the field,” Mead said.

He shared that in terms of his future plans he sees a gap in junior rugby league and would like to help out in his home village of Tubusereia in Central Province, in terms of the playing group and the facilities.