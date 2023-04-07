Match Preview: Cowboys v Dolphins

Both teams lost in Round 5, with the gritty efforts of the first month taking a toll on the Dolphins who have had their depth severely tested in recent weeks. Their loss to the Dragons was made even harder to take, with the side suffering another key injury in the halves, with Anthony Milford injuring his hamstring.

The Cowboys went down in a thriller against the Bulldogs, with a stunning Matt Burton field goal in golden point consigning the North Queensland side to their third loss of the season.

North Queensland fullback Scott Drinkwater is set to return and it will be a good battle against his former teammate Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow, who has started strongly for the Dolphins and is the NRL's equal leading tryscorer with six tries in his five games.

Team News

Cowboys: There were no late changes to the 17 in the 24-hour update. Fullback Scott Drinkwater's return from suspension pushes Tom Chester to the interchange bench. Forwards Heilum Luki and Jordan McLean are both out with hamstring injuries so Griffin Neame moves into the starting side and Reuben Cotter returns from a knee injury at prop. Rookie Riley Price retains his spot on the bench after a strong debut against the Bulldogs. Ben Hampton and Jack Gosiewski remain in the reserves.

Dolphins: The visitors have lost skipper Jesse Bromwich for the match with Poasa Faamausili coming into the starting side. JJ Collins and Robert Jennings remain in the reserves in the 24-hour update. Kodi Nikorima (facial cuts) is back on deck and will play five-eighth with Isaiya Katoa going to halfback in place of Anthony Milford, who faces 3-4 weeks out with a hamstring injury. Edrick Lee will play his first NRL game of the year on the wing, taking over from Jack Bostock. On the bench, Kurt Donoghue has been recalled in place of Mason Teague. Forward Felise Kaufusi has one more game remaining on a suspension.

