Liverpool Maintains lead

Despite this defeat, the Nottingham Forest escaped relegation.

As the game drifted past the eight added minutes, Darwin Nunez, playing his first game since suffering a muscle injury at Brentford on 17 February, found the bottom corner with a glancing header from Alexis Mac Allister's cross, sending Liverpool to Victory.

It was Liverpool's first league win at the City Ground since 1984 and ensures that they will be top of the table heading into next Sunday's crucial match against champions Manchester City.

Liverpool faces the champions, Manchester City in their next match. Man City currently sits second on the points ladders. While the result of this match will not have any impact, it is a crucial match for both football clubs.

Meanwhile, the defeat for Nottingham Forest leaves them just four points above Luton Town in the final relegation place having played a game more and with the outcome of their financial breach cases still to be decided.

On the points ladder Liverpool, Manchester City, Arsenal Aston Vila make the top four while Luton, Burnley and Sheff United round up the bottom three and could potentially face relegation.