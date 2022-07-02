Lee scores five tries as Knights too good for Titans

Lee set a Newcastle try-scoring record as the Knights romped to a comfortable victory with many of the club's greats on hand to celebrate Beanie for Brain Cancer round.

The 70th minute dismissal of Wallace for a lifting tackle further soured a dismal night for the Gold Coast, who were outgunned from the start and trailed 22-0 at halftime.

Both sides finished the match with 12 men after Newcastle prop David Klemmer was sinbinned for reacting to Wallace's tackle on Knights rookie Simi Sasagi.

The scoreline could have been bigger if Anthony Milford or Tex Hoy had their kicking boots on, as the Newcastle pair converted just three of their side's eight tries in the absence of star fullback Kalyn Ponga.

Match snapshot

The first half was all one way traffic and the Knights took charge early after winger Dominic Young scored off a cross-field kick from halfback Adam Clune in the 10th minute.

It was left winger Edrick Lee's turn to score next nine minutes later after Clune combined with five-eighth Anthony Milford, who threw a cut-out pass for the former Queensland Origin winger to cross in the corner.

Lee got his second try in the 23rd minute after a perfectly timed face pass from Clune cut out centre Dane Gagai and the Dophins recruit dived over in the corner.

Not to be outdone, Young achieved his double four minutes later with a stunning put down in the corner after Clune and Milford again combined before the latter threw a long pass for the 20-year-old to score.

The Knights went to the halftime break with a 22-0 lead after centre Enari Tuala intercepted a Tino Fa'asuamaleaui pass and raced 60 metres before being pulled down short of the line.

With just seconds remaining on the clock, Clune kicked across field for an unmarked Lee to score as the halftime siren sounded.

The Titans best period of the game was after the halftime break and briefly there was the possibility of a comeback as fullback AJ Brimson scored in the 52nd minute and winger Greg Marzhew followed five minutes later.

However, Lee's fourth try swung the momentum back in Newcastle's favour in the 64th minute and he broke the club's try-scoring record with his fifth nine minutes later.

In between Lee's last two tries, the Titans lost prop Jarrod Wallace after he was banished for a lifting tackle and both teams were reduced to 12 men after David Klemmer was sin-binned for retaliating.

Young sealed the win and completed a magic night for Newcastle when he picked up a loose pass and raced 85 metres to complete his hat-trick two minutes from fulltime.

Click here to read the full article

Source: NRL.com