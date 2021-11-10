LBC Proud Of Tepend’s Achievement

The Lae Snax Tigers franchise owner and LBC Group Manager, John Chow, said it has been a huge success for Tepend over his last nine years as Tigers head coach. Chow is he can get better given the elevated recognition.

Following the announcement of Tepend’s appointment by the Hunters board last week, the LBC joined the rest of the franchises, supporters and especially the Tigers team in wishing Tepend the best with the Hunters.

Chow said the records speaks for itself for Tepend both at the domestic and international level.

He said for Tepend to record six grand finals out of the 11 years of the Tigers existence is a huge achievement and to win four premierships out of the six grand final appearances shows consistency and is result oriented.

Chow said: “Returning to defend the Digicel Cup premiership in season 2022 without Tepend’s services will be a challenge that can push the team to go the extra mile.”

He said it’s a higher calling for Tepend joining the Hunters and is confident he will make the most of the opportunity to learn a lot from Hunters coach, Mathew Church.

Chow added that Tepend remains an integral part of the Tigers harnessing and contributing to the development of the team onward.