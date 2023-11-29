Laybutt resigns with Cowboys

Since joining the club in 2021, Laybutt appeared in four games in his maiden NRL season, including a two-try performance in the Round 26 victory over The Dolphins.

Laybutt debuted for Cowboys in round 13 against Parramatta Eels this year.

The PNG international spent the 2023 season on a train and replacement contract. With impressive performances, both in the NRL with Cowboys and with PNG Kumuls in Pacific Championships, Zac was promoted to the top 30 squad.

Laybutt made his Test debut for the PNG Kumuls in the end of season Pacific Championships this year, appearing in all three games at centre, including the 32-12 Bowl Final victory over Fiji.