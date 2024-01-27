Lama aims to make final cut

Lama, a loyal Muruks man with 3 seasons with the Southern Highlands franchise, is now relishing his opportunity to transit to the next level of his rugby league aspiration playing at the Queensland Cup level. He said this is a real privilege and honour.

After his inclusion into the initial Hunters pre-season training squad back in November/December last year, the young Mendi Muruks centre has taken the opportunity with both hands and remains optimistic of making the final cut, provided he stays injury-free before the final 30-man is announced after next week’s trial.

Lama has been a consistent player at the Digicel Exxon Mobil Cup level leading his team to two semifinals. To get a call-up to join the Hunters camp is a fitting reward for his hard work and commitment.

Being a first-timer, he said the system is different. He said it is more intense and tough compared to Digicel Cup level. Lama said he’s enjoying the new challenge and learning new things that can improve his game and help his development.

Lama said he got his aspiration to play rugby league from his big brother and former Lae Tigers veteran Bernard Lama before starting his career with Mendi Muruks in 2021.