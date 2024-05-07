Lahanis register first win

Going into Sunday's main drawcard of the triple header, both teams had remained winless since the opening Round.

Lahanis fielded the majority of their 2023 grand final playing group but still had to fight tooth and nail to get the points against a young resilient Isou line up.

After several conservative sets in the opening exchanges, both teams had to dig deep for points. Isou was first to post points from two successful penalty kicks to lead 4-0 before Lahanis hit back with an unconverted try leveling the score at 4 all.

The desperation and hunger for their first win of the season was the main catalyst for both teams as the pace and physicality of the game intensified and escalated a few times with players being cautioned or placed on report by the match referee for dangerous play.

After they were humbled by the little-known Kimbe Cutters at the National Sports Institute Goroka last week, the Lahanis had some soul searching to do, calling on their big guns to step up led by captain Charlie Buka, Thomson Teteh, Christopher Urakuse, Zebedee Uruba and man-of-the-match Philip Iveke.

Lahanis were dangerous at the back manned by ever-reliable Joseph Mocke (3) Manu Olam (1), Kafu Ken (4), and Sefa Diat (5), who had the edge over an inexperienced but brave Isou side who never took a backward step. Lahanis tries were scored in the first and second halves with a penalty kick for their 14 points.

Isou’s lone try was scored by promising lanky No. 3 Emmanual Karavo in the second half for their 8 points. Only seconds before fulltime the Gulf boys showed great fighting spirit and resilience working the ball back into Lahanis half with some slick ball handling that saw fullback Michael Timothy diving over the on the right end corner for the grandstand finish only to be ruled no try by the video referee, for obstruction play.

The young Isou lineup only had a handful of seasoned players led by captain courageous Eliakim Lukara (4), Michael Timothy (1) Kenny Laho (2), Jasta Kumo (12) and Ezekial Yaru (8), who kept turning to keep the Lahanis on check though out the entire grueling encounter but only fell short by a converted try.

At full-time Lahanis Coach Gonzela Urakuse expressed relief and commended his boys for their efforts saying all the sacrifice and hard work over the past few months finally paying off.