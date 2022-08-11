Lae Soccer Women Acknowledged

The seven women, including team captain, Meagen Gunemba, were warmly welcomed by the Lae business community at the Lae International Hotel, where they were applauded for elevating the nation and especially Morobe. They fought tooth and nail to bring the OFC nations cup home.

Captain Gunemba, her six teammates and coach Edna Thomas were given a rousing welcome at the Lae International Hotel poolside before they were ushered into the conference room by a singsing group.

Captain Gunemba was given the opportunity to speak, where she thanked the Lae community and business sector for the heroes’ welcome that was extended to them since they arrived at Nadzab on the 4th of August.

She further appealed for support for women’s football, alluding to the massive potential that could be harnessed if facilities, equipment and financial support had been present.

Her sentiments were supported by LCCI president, John Byrne, who encouraged the business community to get behind grassroots sports.

“Our women across the country are underestimated in business and underestimated in sport and it’s a milestone to see you girls turning the face of this for Papua New Guinea. So be very, very proud of yourselves.”

Community leader and former sports personality, Nellie McLay, further said the province should set up a sports authority that would enable all codes to be monitored and bring about sports development.

This was in line with co-captain Yvonne Gabong’s speech during their August 3rd welcome dinner in Port Moresby, where she outlined that their achievement is the nation’s achievement, hence football development should be prioritised.

Meantime, at least 70 members of the Lae business community turned up to be part of the event.

After the formalities concluded, the attendees were given the opportunity to take pictures with the players.