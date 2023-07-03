Lae City FC reigns

The eight times and current NSL champion carry on a legacy raised over a period of 10 years is now back under the control of inaugural franchise owner, the Lae City Authority (LCA).

Lae City FC Season 2023 is significant under the inaugural franchise ownership of the municipal authority of the second city of PNG, the Lae City Authority (LCA).

The LCA through chairman and Member for Lae, John Rosso, takes over the reign from the Lae Biscuit Company.

The Authority has been part and partial of the Lae City FC and carry’s forth a legacy established as the flagship soccer team of Lae and the Morobe Province.

Lae City FC opens its inaugural NPL season with all due respect to the Lae Biscuit Company and Chairman, Ian Chow.

Soccer in Papua New Guinea will never have reached one of its highest points in time if it wasn’t for the love of sports by the Chow family.

It is only rightful that the Lae City Authority retains and advances the legacy of Lae City FC as a dominant player in PNG’s soccer arena reaching out to the Oceania region as well.

The football team has been an inspiration for PNG as well role models in the various settings of society to the district and provinces respectively.

The LCA believes it is high time the legacy established by Lae City FC is kept alive and cemented into the future.