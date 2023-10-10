Kokoda challenge ends on high

The highly anticipated international Kokoda Boxing Challenge was an important fundraiser event for PNG Boxing Union which would greatly assist in its endeavours to provide our boxers much needed ring time as well as getting the team to Brisbane for more quality training before the Pacific games.

PNG Boxing Union President, Dr. Gideon Kendino while thanking the NSW Team for making the event a success, expressed gratitude and thanks to the corporate sponsors and partners for their generous support including Air Niugini and Lamana Gold Club for the providing the fight venue.

Regardless of the results the President pointed out fighting quality oppositions such an elite Australia team is a good reality check that PNG boxers need to fine tune their strengths and weaknesses before the Pacific Games.

From the fights, coaches have also identified specific skillsets and ring tactics that they need to address moving forward.

Dr. Kendino said funds raised from the Kokoda Challenge will greatly assist the team to travel to Brisbane for more lead up workouts prior the Pacific Games in November.