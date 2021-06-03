Kaputin Gets Second Dose

Athletics PNG thanked the Australian and PNG Olympic committees for facilitating the vaccines for Olympic training squad members.

Kaputin has her next competition this Saturday at the Gold Coast where she is hoping to better her season’s best of 6.25m in the long jump and hopefully, pick up some valuable ranking points in what is an Oceania Athletics Area Permit Meet.

She will renew her rivalry with Annie McGuire of Australia, with whom she has had some good competitions this season.

Meanwhile, Toea Wisil ran an outstanding 200m last weekend at the Broward Elite Meet in Florida, running 23.67 seconds (+2.1). Considering that Wisil had run a 55 second 400m race only 75 minutes earlier, APNG said this was a very good performance.

Wisil is expected to run the 100m this weekend.