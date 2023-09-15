K17m budgeted for sports

K12 million will go to the Pacific Games and the remaining will be used to finance the long awaited PNG Games. A portion of the remaining K5 million was used in assisting athletes representing the country in Trinidad and Tobago events.

With this significant amount of money made available, PNG Sports Foundation Chief Executive Officer, Albert Veratau, says PNG is expecting good results.

Veratau said, although PNG has won the Pacific Games before, the country expects a win in the Pacific Games outside of PNG.

PNG won the Pacific Games in 2015 when it hosted the event in Port Moresby.

Minister for Sports Don Polye joined the PNG Sports Foundation CEO in expressing similar sentiments. He said athletes should not worry about finance; instead, they should be focusing on their preparation for the event.

Polye says he has had discussions with the Department of Treasury about the events; and is confident that the money will be made available for the athletes to participate in Honiara, Solomon Islands.

The Sports Minister is urging all the athletes taking part in the Pacific Games to remain committed to their training.