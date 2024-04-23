Japan win World Rugby Pacific Challenge

It was their third straight win of the tournament having defeated Manuma Samoa 48-5 and defending champions Fiji Warriors 45-43 in the first two rounds.

While disappointed to lose their grip on the trophy, Fiji Warriors could at least console themselves with second place after a 43-18 victory over Manuma Samoa in their final match.

Coaches from the participating nations' senior test teams were present at the World Rugby-funded tournament, which features predominantly under-23 players as they look to unearth test stars of the future.

Winger Kohaku Ebisawa scored a hat-trick inside the first half an hour as Japan's electric backs put on a show against a Tonga A side who had their moments in another free-flowing game where attack dominated defence.

Full-back Yoshitaka Yazaki scored his fourth try of the tournament to get Japan XV up and running after only two minutes before Ebisawa crossed for the first time after more slick play.

Takaya Motohashi added a third with only 16 minutes gone, followed by two more from Ebisawa who benefitted from the space out wide to finish with ease.

Japan XV had raced into a 31-0 lead but Tonga A showed great resilience to fight back and score three unanswered tries in the final 10 minutes of the half.

Inside-centre Lamipeti To'osavili Havea's powerful run led to him opening their account before number eight Joseph Petelo Tongia crossed from the back of a maul.

A terrible mistake in the back-field then gift-wrapped Tonga A a third try on the stroke of half-time, with winger Latu Akauola the man to pounce on the loose ball.

The momentum continued to be with Tonga A at the start of the second period after they turned around 31-15 in arrears. But once replacement prop Mutsuki Urade burrowed over from a tap-and-go penalty on 55 minutes, there was only ever going to be one winner.

tries followed regularly after that with three more players coming off the bench and scoring. Yuta Akihama and Ashai Doei - with a quickfire brace - both made an impact on the scoreboard before Kenji Sato helped himself to a late double to take his tally for the tournament to five from three appearances.