Invest In Rugby: Parkop

Parkop said the sport has the potential to grow in the country and there for must be supported or invested in.

He said: “Not much of an input or support has been given to rugby union in the past years but things need to be changed. It is not about the individuals but rather about young man and women that play and represent the country, because they are the once affected the most.”

Parkop said rugby union is not just an international game but also an Olympic sport and has the potential to give back in terms of return on investment, tourism and other sporting events.

He also announced that the Sir Hubert Murray Stadium would be the home of rugby union where the PNGRU will play its games and use it for players to train and run other rugby union activities.

The stadium will also play host to the Super 7s this year and other regional 7s tournaments