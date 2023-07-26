International Tennis reps visits PNG

ITF Technical Director, Dermot Sweeney, Training Centres and Player Development, Gary Purcell - ITF Development Officer, Pacific Oceania Region are currently in the country.

Their visit stands testament to the flourishing relationship between ITF and the PNG Tennis Association under the leadership of President Barbara Stubbings. Gary is a familiar face in PNG and throughout the Pacific region, strengthening ties and fostering growth

The enlightening discussion and networking session provided us an opportunity to delve into the efforts ITF is making in our beautiful country and beyond.

The country gained insight into the National Federations’ future-focused four-year development plan, pathways for junior players and the promising future of the sport in PNG.

With exciting times lie ahead for Tennis in PNG kids are being encouraged to sign up today to Tennis, and keep a keen eye out for the upcoming August Nationals and coaching courses.