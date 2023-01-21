Illegal street vendors arrested

According to officer-in-charge of Boroko Support unit, Senior Constable Petrus Mund the street vendors were arrested and charged for selling betelnut, cigarettes and other stuff in front of Stop and Shop, Tabari bus stop and near the BSP and Westpac banks in Boroko.

The 25 alleged offenders were charged under the Summary Offences Act, Section 44B for Illegal Street sales and Under the NCDC Litter Act, Section 11, Sales of Betelnut.

They were told to pay K300 police bail or remain in custody.

NCD Metropolitan Superintendent Silva Sika, said police conducted awareness throughout the city for two weeks and street sellers were warned to stop marketing their wares at undesignated locations, such as bus stops, footpaths, shop fronts, traffic lights and other public areas.

Mr Sika said the police have and will arrest street vendors if they continue to defy police orders.

“I am pleased with the effort by Boroko Police and I call on the other stations to do likewise. When we caution and discharge them, they will come back and do the same. The public must also stop buying from them so they will stop.

“I want you all to work with the police to keep the city clean and crime free. My police officers and I can only do so much, to fight crime and we need your help and support," Sika said.

While acknowledging Metsup Sika's statement, Senior Constable Mund said his members will continue to clamp down on illegal markets in their area of operations.

Meanwhile, NCD/ Central Commander Anthony Wagambie Jr called on the public to respect the job of police officers.

He said members of the Constabulary work under very challenging circumstances everyday and people should respect their roles and responsibilities.

Wagambie Jr said the police are doing it for a purpose and that is to minimize crime and keep the city clean.