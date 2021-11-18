Hunters Squad Announcement

The announcement of a 32-man training squad will be made by SP PNG Hunters Head Coach, Matthew Church, in the presence of SP PNG Hunters Board Member, Stanley Hondina and PNGRFL Chairman, Sandis Tsaka.

The team will complete its pre-season training in Port Moresby before relocating to Queensland at the end of January 2022. The current 32-man training squad will be trimmed down to 26, to travel to Australia.

Last season, due to the impact of COVID-19, the team was forced to make the hard decision to relocate to Queensland in order to continue their participation in the competition and continue the pathway for Papua New Guineans in the Queensland Cup competition.

The SP PNG Hunters will enter its 9th year of participation in the Queensland Rugby League’s Host Plus Cup.

In 2021, the SP PNG Hunters also transitioned into an independent entity announcing its new board, led by current Chairman, Stan Joyce and managed by recently reappointed Chief Executive Officer, Scott Barker.