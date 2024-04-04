Hunters to retain form for a win

The SP PNG Hunters kick off their round 4 campaign on Saturday against the Tweed Heads Seagulls in Brisbane.

Hunters Coach Paul Aiton has announced his 18-man squad for the trip including debutant Alex Max, Tony Worot and Benjamin Kot.

The Hunters have regrouped and are back to their normal training routine set for this Saturday’s outing. They are adamant about maintaining their early season intensity.

While Coach Aiton would like to maintain a bit of consistency in the team week in and week out, injuries and suspensions are inevitable. However, with no games last week, everybody is fighting fit to keep their spots on the team, except for Robert Mathias and Valentine Richard who have been ruled out due to visa issues.

This paves the way for Alex Max to make his debut in 17 while Kot returns for his first game of the season at the backrow in number 12, Junior Rop also comes into the side at prop and another returning Hunter Tony Worot is the 18th man. The rest of the team is as per the program.

Coach Aiton said while Tweed Seagulls remain winless after the opening three rounds they won’t be taking any team lightly from here on and would use this weekend’s clash to test out their character and resilience.

And while it’s good news for Hunters star fullback Morea Morea back on the training paddock training with the boys, Coach Aiton again said he’s at the 80 percent mark at the moment and won’t be rushing him to full contact yet, until cleared by the physio.

Meantime, after round 3, the PNG Hunters currently sit 7th on the points table, with two wins and one loss. After the Tweeds game this weekend the Hunters will have a bye in Round 5, before they host Dolphins in Round 6, on the 20th of April at home, Santos National Football Stadium.