Hunters lose to Tigers

In a close affair, former Hunters coach Matt Church led the Tigers team to face a familiar Hunters line-up on home soil. With a home crowd advantage, Hunters were first to score in the fifth minute through Solo Wane with the conversion unsuccessful.

It was not too long when Tigers replied with a 4-pointer in the 13th minute through Brayden Torpy and soon after Hunter regrouped to put sneaky fullback Morea Morea over the line in the 18th minute, Brandon Nima scored in the 22nd minute, Julius Yakopa scored another not long in the 28th minute.

Hunters were superb in the first 30 minutes.

Tigers never gave replying in the 34th and 37th minute through tries from Max Lehmann and Tristan Hope with all conversions successful taking them to the lead 20-18 at half time.

The Tigers came back strongly in the second half putting more points on board with Hunters replying at will. But Tiger’s kept their stride and locked out the Hunters attack line.

The Hunters fought back in the dying 2 minutes through a try by fullback Morea Morea, but this didn’t save the day for the Hunters. It was a competitive match evenly contested but again Hunters kicking game failed the team causing the 2-point defeat.

In the other matches played today, Wynnum Manly Seagulls 50 thrashed Ipswich Jets 6, Tweed Seagulls 32 beat Norths Devils 26, Central Queensland Capras 24 Northern Pride 4.