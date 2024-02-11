Hunters beat Ipswich Jets in trial match

​Despite the wet conditions, the first 20 minutes proved intriguing, with both teams displaying discipline and holding their defensive lines effectively.

However, on the 30th minute mark, the Ipswich Jets broke through with a try by Paul Iopu, taking the lead 4-0, although the conversion attempt was unsuccessful.

The PNG Hunters quickly retaliated with a try from Joshua Mire in the 34th minute. Sakias Komati’s successful conversion brought the score to 6-4 in favour of the Hunters by halftime.

Entering the second half, the “Wizz Kid” Sany Wabo showcased his attacking prowess by scoring two tries in the 43rd and 47th minutes. Tapia Solu successfully converted both tries, extending the SP PNG Hunters’ lead to 18-4 at full time.

Coach Paul Aiton said: “I was pleased with our effort today. There are still plenty of things to work on but I was just happy to see us execute many things we have been working on this pre-season.”

The SP PNG Hunters are expected to play another trial match on the 24th of February against the CQ Capras in Gladstone.